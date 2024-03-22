Arrest of Five Zimbabwean Hitmen in Harare Linked to Failed $800K LPG Tanker Deal

In a chilling revelation that reads like a thriller novel plot, Zimbabwean authorities have arrested five suspected hitmen in one of Harare’s most upscale neighborhoods. The suspects, all of South African residence but Zimbabwean nationals, were apprehended last Thursday at a lodge in Avondale. They were reportedly contracted by a Zimbabwean businessman to assassinate his partner over a failed business transaction involving a staggering US$800,000 in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers from Italy—a deal that turned sour two years prior.

The individuals apprehended, identified as Moses Monde (37), Marlvin Manzinde (30), Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga (33), Nobert Muponda (45), and Joshua Mapuranga (41), were allegedly sent on a deadly mission to eliminate businessman Oliver Tendai Chipindu (44). This dramatic arrest was made possible through the diligent efforts of the detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Homicide section, acting on an anonymous tip-off.

The suspected orchestrator behind this nefarious plot is one Obrian Obert Mapurisa, who, according to sources, had a grievance stemming from the botched 2022 deal to import LPG tankers. Mapurisa is currently evading law enforcement, with his whereabouts unknown.

The apprehended suspects hail from various backgrounds and were residing in different parts of South Africa, from Germistone to Cape Town, before making their journey to Harare in early March. Their unsuccessful attempt to locate Chipindu led them to a week-long stay at a lodge in Avondale, where their plans were ultimately thwarted by the police.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, confirmed the arrests, stating, “I can confirm that five suspects have been arrested and are currently assisting police with investigations.” This statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the effective response of Zimbabwe’s law enforcement to prevent what could have been a tragic outcome.

This incident sheds light on the darker facets of business disputes and the lengths to which individuals might go to resolve them. It also highlights the cross-border nature of such criminal activities, involving nationals from two neighboring countries in a plot that spans continents. As investigations continue, the focus will remain on apprehending Mapurisa and uncovering the full extent of this attempted assassination plot.