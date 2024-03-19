In a statement that has attracted global attention, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has endorsed Russia’s recent presidential election as “free, fair, and credible.” The declaration followed a three-day voting process held from March 15th to 17th, observed by a delegation led by ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba. The elections have once again secured the presidency for Vladimir Putin, marking another chapter in his long tenure as Russia’s leader.

The electoral contest featured four main candidates, including the 71-year-old incumbent, Putin, who stood as an Independent. His challengers were Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party, Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party, and Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party. With an 88.48% landslide victory, Putin’s success was undeniable, alongside a notable voter turnout that exceeded 74%.

Presenting their findings in Moscow, Chairperson Chigumba highlighted several factors contributing to their positive assessment. Key among these was the conduct of the local media, which, according to the mission, provided balanced and objective coverage of the electoral process. This stance by ZEC comes amid frequent criticism from external media sources regarding media freedom in Russia.

Another significant move praised by the mission was the extension of the voting period to three days, a decision aimed at enhancing voter accessibility. “This is a clear sign of a mature democracy in which elections are not perceived as a life-and-death activity,” Chigumba observed, reflecting on the peaceful atmosphere during the election period. The efficient and professional management of the election by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) was also commended, further solidifying ZEC’s endorsement.

However, ZEC’s pronouncement is not without its critics. The commission’s own reputation has been marred by allegations of electoral misconduct in Zimbabwe, raising questions about the credibility of its observations abroad. The move to observe and subsequently validate the Russian elections has sparked debates about ZEC’s impartiality and has been met with skepticism both within Zimbabwe and internationally.

This controversy highlights the complexities of international electoral observation, especially when conducted by bodies facing questions of legitimacy in their home countries. As this story develops, it shines a light on the intricate dynamics of global politics, the quest for democratic integrity, and the ever-evolving nature of international relations.

