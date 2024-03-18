Zimbabwean Government Grants State-Assisted Funerals for Educators Killed in Kwekwe Road Accident

In a heartfelt response to a tragic event, the Zimbabwean government has announced its decision to honor five dedicated educators from Munyati Primary School with state-assisted funerals. The teachers lost their lives in a devastating road accident that shook the community and the nation at large. The incident occurred on the Harare–Bulawayo road in Kwekwe on Friday, March 15, when the Toyota Aqua carrying the educators collided head-on with a truck.

The victims of this heart-wrenching accident were identified by police as Mitchel Maticha, Tsungirirai Joe, Sithabile Nothando Moyo, Everjoice Ngwenya, and Lesley Mugwidi. The loss of these educators has been deeply felt across the country, prompting immediate action from the government.

Owen Ncube, the Minister of State for Midlands Province, made the announcement regarding the state-assisted funerals at the Kwekwe Doves Funeral Parlour on Sunday afternoon. Ncube conveyed the government’s determination to ensure that the educators are given a dignified farewell. He expressed his gratitude towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promptly approving the necessary assistance. “We have lost our Government employees as Midlands and the whole country is mourning our teachers who perished in a road traffic accident,” Ncube stated. He emphasized, “We appreciate President Mnangagwa whom we asked to assist us. Everything will be done by the Government until we bury our relatives in Midlands.”

The sentiment was echoed by Jameson Machimbira, the Midlands Provincial Education Director (PED), who recognized the immense loss suffered by the nation due to this tragedy. The educators’ dedication to their profession and their untimely demise in such tragic circumstances have prompted a nationwide mourning, underscoring the importance of their contribution to the community and the education sector.

The government’s gesture of providing state-assisted funerals is a significant acknowledgment of the educators’ service and the collective grief experienced by their families, colleagues, and the nation. This tragic event has brought to light the invaluable role of educators in shaping the future of the country and the need for continued support for those who serve the community with such dedication.