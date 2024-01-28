Passenger Opens Emergency Exit in Mexico Airplane Rebellion Amidst Flight Delay Chaos

In a bizarre incident at the Mexico City International Airport, a passenger took matters into his own hands by opening an emergency exit and walking out onto the wing of a stationary plane that was awaiting takeoff. While initially appearing as a case of disruptive behavior, a peculiar twist emerged as fellow passengers rallied behind the man, citing a four-hour delay without ventilation or water.

The airport, in a statement released on Friday, confirmed the incident, stating that a passenger on a flight to Guatemala had opened the emergency door while the plane was stationary. The individual then stood on the wing before re-entering the cabin, leading to his subsequent handover to authorities in compliance with international security regulations.

Despite the airport’s portrayal of the event as a security breach, a handwritten statement signed by at least 77 passengers surfaced on social media, expressing support for the man’s actions. The statement, penned on notebook paper, alleged that the airline subjected passengers to a lengthy wait without adequate conditions, endangering their health.

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives,” the statement proclaimed.

An incident report filed with airport authorities largely corroborated the passengers’ version. The report indicated that the disturbance began around 11:37 a.m. on flight AM672, which was scheduled to depart at 8:45 a.m. However, due to a maintenance alert, the captain had to return to the gate for necessary repairs. The passengers’ discontent with the delay reportedly prompted one of them to open the emergency door and step onto the wing.

Flight tracking sites confirmed that the AeroMexico flight to Guatemala City, AM672, experienced a delay of 4 hours and 56 minutes on Thursday.

The airport authorities did not disclose the identity of the man involved in the incident, and they refrained from commenting on whether he is still in custody or faces charges.

Despite attempts to obtain a comment, AeroMexico did not immediately respond to an email request for clarification on the unfolding situation.

As the details of this unconventional incident continue to unfold, the Mexico Airplane Rebellion prompts questions about passenger frustrations, airline protocols, and the delicate balance between ensuring safety and maintaining passenger comfort during unforeseen delays.