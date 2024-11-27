Military Vehicle Crushes Woman as Mozambique Protests Turn Deadly

Two protesters died in Mozambique’s northern city of Nampula on Wednesday when police opened fire during demonstrations against disputed election results. A third person was critically injured in Maputo after being struck by a military vehicle.

Police confronted hundreds of demonstrators who had blocked roads and a coal train with burning tyres in Nampula, civil society group Solidariedade Mocambique reported.

In the capital, protesters clashed with security forces after an armoured vehicle ran over a woman standing behind an opposition banner. The military called it an accident while clearing blockades.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane had called for traffic disruptions to protest October’s election results, which gave the ruling Frelimo party 71% of votes.

The Centre for Democracy and Human Rights says at least 65 people have died in post-election violence, though President Filipe Nyusi cites a lower toll of 19, including five police officers.

Western embassies condemned the “escalation of violence against civilians” and demanded investigations into security force actions.

The unrest continues to disrupt regional trade, with repeated closures of Mozambique’s main border crossing with South Africa affecting commerce through Maputo’s port.

