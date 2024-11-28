Long Queues Mar Namibian Election as Voting Extends into Thursday

Namibians were still casting votes early Thursday morning after technical problems forced polling stations to remain open overnight in an election that could bring the country its first woman president.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) extended voting hours after widespread delays, with some citizens queuing for up to 12 hours. At the University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, voting finally ended at 5am Thursday.

“The voters have turned out, but the electoral commission has failed us,” said Reagan Cooper, a 43-year-old farmer waiting at Windhoek’s town hall polling station.

Technical issues plagued the election, with voting tablets overheating and running out of battery power. Some stations reported insufficient ballot papers as frustrations mounted among the 1.5 million registered voters.

The ruling SWAPO party, which has governed since independence in 1990, faces its strongest challenge yet. Their candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, could become Namibia’s first woman leader if elected.

Opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) accused electoral officials of deliberately suppressing voters. “We have reason to believe the ECN is deliberately trying to frustrate voters,” said IPC spokesperson Christine Aochamus.

The election comes as Namibia grapples with 46% youth unemployment, despite being a major uranium and diamond exporter.

First results are expected by Saturday, with analysts suggesting an unprecedented second round could be needed for the first time since independence.