Namibia Ruling Party Leads Early Vote Count Despite Support Drop

Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party leads preliminary election results with 48% of counted votes, showing a significant decline from its 65.5% share in 2019.

Early tallies from 126,206 ballots show SWAPO’s presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at 53%, with opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) founder Panduleni Itula at 27%.

The IPC party secured 20% of parliamentary votes counted so far, while the Landless People’s Movement gained 10%. Official results from all 121 constituencies are expected this weekend.

Technical problems forced a two-day extension of voting in some areas. The IPC has questioned the process’s integrity, though electoral officials maintain their commitment to transparency.

The election comes as Namibia prepares to become a major oil and gas producer following discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell, raising stakes in the contest.