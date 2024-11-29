Suggestions

Namibia Ruling Party Leads Early Vote Count Despite Support Drop

November 29, 2024
Election officials count ballots in Windhoek, Namibia, following the extended presidential and parliamentary elections that faced delays due to technical issues and ballot shortages. November 2024.
Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party leads preliminary election results with 48% of counted votes, showing a significant decline from its 65.5% share in 2019.

Early tallies from 126,206 ballots show SWAPO’s presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at 53%, with opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) founder Panduleni Itula at 27%.

The IPC party secured 20% of parliamentary votes counted so far, while the Landless People’s Movement gained 10%. Official results from all 121 constituencies are expected this weekend.

Technical problems forced a two-day extension of voting in some areas. The IPC has questioned the process’s integrity, though electoral officials maintain their commitment to transparency.

The election comes as Namibia prepares to become a major oil and gas producer following discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell, raising stakes in the contest.

