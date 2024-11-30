Zuma to Address MK Party Rally in Vosloorus Today

Former President Jacob Zuma will address supporters today at a uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party rally in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, marking the party’s first anniversary.

The event precedes a larger celebration planned for December 15 at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the party expects to fill the venue following its strong showing in recent elections.

MK Party claims it secured 14% of votes in Ekurhuleni and 45% in KwaZulu-Natal during the 2024 general elections. “We are confident about the December rally,” Gauteng spokesperson Bafana Mahlabe said.

The party has attracted members from various political organizations over recent months as it looks toward the 2026 local elections.