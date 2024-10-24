Starlink sells out in Zimbabwe weeks after launch

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink has sold out in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, just weeks after getting regulatory approval.

Zimbabwe becomes the second African nation after Nigeria to report Starlink terminals selling out in major cities.

The high demand comes as local internet providers slash prices to compete with the SpaceX-linked company’s entry into the market.

Before getting official permission in September, Starlink terminals were being sold at inflated prices on Zimbabwe’s informal market – a practice that has now largely ended.

Harare joins five Nigerian cities – including Lagos and Abuja – where new orders cannot be placed due to overwhelming demand.

The service, which uses more than 5,500 satellites to beam internet to Earth, has over 2.6 million customers globally.

Zimbabwean consumers can now order directly from Starlink’s website, marking a shift from previous unofficial sales channels.

The rapid sellout signals growing demand for reliable internet access in African markets, forcing traditional providers to adapt their pricing strategies.