Zambia Summons Zimbabwean Ambassador Over Mnangagwa’s Comments

Lusaka, Zambia – The Zambian government has expressed its discontent with comments made by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his recent visit to Russia. Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Zimbabwe’s ambassador, Charity Charamba, over Mnangagwa’s claims that the West was using Zambia to isolate Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that Western countries were consolidating their power in Zambia “in terms of security and financial support,” isolating Zimbabwe. Zambia’s Foreign Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, called these comments an “unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty” and lodged a formal complaint with the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In response, George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary in Zimbabwe’s Office of the President, said the move was surprising and suggested it indicated a lack of faith in bilateral relations. Charamba confirmed that Mnangagwa stood by his remarks, defending Zimbabwe’s security interests.

The diplomatic dispute underscores regional tensions and the impact of international influences on African relations.