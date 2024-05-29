Zimbabwe Police Promote 86 Senior Officers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will confirm the promotions of 86 senior officers on Wednesday, elevating them to the ranks of Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Chief Superintendent.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Ngwarai Nyathi, the ZRP national spokesperson, is among those promoted to Commissioner, alongside 16 others.

Chief Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, a former Bulawayo police spokesperson and Officer Commanding Gwanda District, has been promoted to Assistant Commissioner with 27 other officers.

Superintendent Alford Nyasha, Officer Commanding Commercial Crimes Southern region, and Superintendent Sipiwe Makonese, former Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson, are among 39 officers promoted to Chief Superintendent.

In a statement, the ZRP said Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga will officiate the ceremony at Mkushi Academy’s new assembly hall at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Commissioner General of police shall be pleased to officiate the conferment of the rank to newly promoted senior officers,” the statement said. Officers of the rank of Chief Superintendent and above within greater Harare are invited to attend.

Promoted officers will begin wearing their new badges after the ceremony. The badges will be issued from May 23, 2024, the ZRP said.