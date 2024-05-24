13-Year-Old Charged with Murdering Younger Brother in Masvingo

A 13-year-old boy from Chief Chivi’s area in Masvingo has been charged with the murder of his 4-year-old brother. The incident, which occurred on 5 May 2024, has left the local community in shock.

The State alleges that the tragic event unfolded after the two siblings went fishing. On their return journey, the younger brother struggled to keep up, causing the older boy to become angry. The accused then allegedly kicked and slapped the 4-year-old until he lost consciousness.

“When he fell, the accused throttled him and told him to get up and walk home. Realising that the boy was losing consciousness, he carried him on his back and rushed home, attempting to feed him porridge, but the child remained unconscious,” stated the prosecution.

The informant discovered the lifeless body upon returning home and reported the death. The accused fled but has been remanded into the custody of the Department of Social Welfare until 28 June.

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting issues of child supervision and violence within families.