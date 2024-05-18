Minister Accuses Media of Spreading Falsehoods

Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, has accused certain online publications of spreading falsehoods about strategic and operational matters within the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), claiming their intent is to tarnish the government’s image.

In a statement released on Friday, May 17th, Muswere emphasized that the ZBC’s Board and Chief Executive Officer handle staff deployment at the organization. He stated:

“The ministry clarifies that the management of ZBC is the responsibility of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer according to the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act. Therefore, the deployment of staff at ZBC is solely within the purview of the Board and CEO.

I urge all media practitioners to fulfill their obligations within the framework of Section 61 of the Constitution and the Cyber and Data Protection Act. Furthermore, I encourage the media to uphold the principles of journalism, including truthfulness, accuracy, authenticity, and objectivity.”

This statement follows the ZBC Board’s announcement on Tuesday, May 7th, regarding the appointment of Charles Munganasa, a ZBC board member, as acting CEO.

Munganasa, currently serving as the secretary for administration in the Masvingo ZANU PF Youth League, assumed the role, succeeding Assael Machakata, ZBC’s finance director, who had been acting CEO since February following the suspension of Adelaide Chikunguru, who later resigned.

ZBC also named Merit Munzwembiri as the acting head of news and current affairs, replacing Jackie Gwemende, who had taken over from Robson Mhandu earlier this year when his contract expired and was not renewed.

According to ZimLive, recent changes at ZBC were reportedly instigated by the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, which maintains a firm grip on the state broadcaster.