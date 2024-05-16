Former Senator and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Eunice Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo, Passes Away at 78

Former Senator and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Eunice Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo, has passed away at the age of 78. Sandi Moyo died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday morning, as reported by the Chronicle.

The news of her death was confirmed by ZANU PF member and former Cabinet minister, Retired Col Tshinga Dube. “It’s true that she has passed on and we are taken aback. We know Sandi Moyo from the days of the struggle in Zambia where she worked closely with the likes of the late Jane Ngwenya, Angeline Masuku and when she was one of the assistants to Joshua Nkomo in the offices,” Dube said. “After independence, we know she became a Governor for Bulawayo and worked for the party. Sandi Moyo worked hard for her country before and after independence. Despite what happened later, what is crucial is that her contribution to her country will always be remembered.”

Sandi Moyo’s political career was marked by both dedication and controversy. In March 2017, members of the ZANU PF Women’s League staged a demonstration against the then Secretary for Finance Sarah Mahoka and Sandi Moyo. The two were accused of undermining the authority of the then First Lady Grace Mugabe. Allegations included demoting National Women’s League leaders and replacing them with their choices without following party procedures or obtaining approval from the First Lady. Additionally, they were accused of collecting money and other resources from the public and converting them for personal use, including fuel coupons and cash.

In the same month, Sandi Moyo was expelled from ZANU PF following the recommendation of the National Executive. Her political troubles continued when she was expelled from Parliament in January 2018 after ZANU PF notified the National Assembly of her ouster from the party.

Sandi Moyo’s political ally, Sarah Mahoka, died in a road traffic accident on February 17, 2022. The accident occurred at Buffalo Downs, less than three kilometres from her farm, involving a head-on collision with a haulage truck that had encroached onto her lane.

Eunice Nomthandazo Sandi Moyo will be remembered for her significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and her subsequent political career, despite the controversies that marred her later years. Her legacy remains a testament to her dedication to her country both before and after independence.