Bishop Mutendi’s Goats Stolen

Christian Hamadziripi (28), a herd boy at Mutendi-run Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Gokwe, sentenced to nine months for stealing two goats. Magistrate Grace Tupiri sentenced him to 310 hours of community service at Mutendi Primary, barring similar offenses for five years.

Hamadziripi, residing in Sanction village under Chief Mutendi, was caught red-handed by security guard Clever Mupindu after a tip-off from Luckson Mashila. Mupindu intercepted him taking the goats from the pen to deliver to a customer, leading to his arrest. State represented by Tatenda Mandishona.