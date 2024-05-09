Zacc Unable to Trace Mugabe’s US$15 Billion Diamonds.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) Deputy Chairperson Commissioner Kuziwa Phineas Murapa stated during a two-day anti-corruption reporting media workshop in Bulawayo, which concluded on Tuesday, that the commission was led on a fruitless pursuit in its efforts to uncover the alleged US$15 billion stolen diamonds, as claimed by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Responding to inquiries from journalists about Zacc’s investigations into Mugabe’s assertions regarding the looting of diamonds valued at over US$15 billion in Marange, Manicaland province, Murapa attributed the stalled investigation to the absence of a complainant.

Murapa emphasized the importance of providing comprehensive information to aid investigations when such allegations surface. He further highlighted the absence of concrete evidence linking any accused individuals to the purported diamond theft, emphasizing the necessity of establishing a clear connection between the accused and the alleged prejudice.

Regarding Mugabe’s claims, Murapa expressed doubt about the plausibility of Zimbabwe having lost diamonds valued at US$15 billion within a short timeframe, as suggested. He indicated that international authorities deemed such a scenario improbable.

Mugabe’s assertions, made in 2015, sparked public outcry, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. However, Mugabe evaded a parliamentary probe into the missing diamonds after being excused from the oral evidence hearing by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda.

Meanwhile, Zacc’s legal manager, Spiwe Chafungamoyo, disclosed that assets worth over US$270 million, including houses and trucks, were confiscated over the past four years. Chafungamoyo detailed the seizure of assets in 2021, 2022, and 2023, along with the subsequent legal actions taken by the commission.