Mutero High School Students Injured in Kombi Crash on Harare-Masvingo Highway

This morning, several boarding students returning to Mutero High School in Masvingo for the second term sustained injuries when their hired commuter omnibus experienced a burst tyre and overturned near Munyati River Bridge along the Harare-Masvingo Highway. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident on its X platform, stating, “The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent. The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi over-turned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels.” The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning. Currently, all vehicle occupants are receiving treatment at Chivhu General Hospital.

This is a developing story…