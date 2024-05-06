Mai Pee, Suspected Drug Dealer, Causes Sensation at Court in Underwear

Talent Munyaka, a suspected drug dealer nicknamed Mai Pee, caused a commotion at court as she arrived wearing only underwear to face new drug possession charges. She quickly received a gown to cover herself upon arrival and entered the courtroom.

Before Magistrate Lazini Ncube, Munyaka alleged that the police had assaulted her, tearing her skirt and leaving her partially unclothed. Magistrate Ncube ordered an investigation into her accusations against the police.

Court proceedings revealed that Munyaka faced fresh charges after CID Drugs officers received a tip-off about her resuming cocaine sales. Undercover detectives set up a sting operation, arranging a meeting at a service station. Upon her arrival in a Silver Honda Fit for the drug transaction, Munyaka was apprehended.

Police found two sachets of cocaine weighing 2 grams with an estimated street value of US$100 in her possession. Munyaka was remanded in custody until May 16 and advised to seek bail from the High Court.

This incident followed Munyaka’s recent court appearance where she was found with 13 grams of cocaine valued at US$700 and granted bail of US$50.