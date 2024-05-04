ZINARA Announces Partial Closure of Eskbank and Skyline Tollgates for Road Works

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced the temporary closure of lanes at Eskbank and Skyline tollgates along the Harare-Masvingo highway. According to a statement from ZINARA, the closure will be effective from May 3, 2024, until May 20, 2024.

ZINARA stated that the closure aims to facilitate planned road works at the two sites by two contracted firms. The statement emphasized the closure period, saying, “We would like to advise our valued clients of the temporary closure of lanes at Eskbank and Skyline Tollgates from May 3, 2024, to May 20, 2024.”

The closure is necessary to accommodate planned road works at the two sites by Exodus and Company and Tensor Systems, respectively. At Eskbank, northbound lanes are closed, while two southbound lanes are affected at Skyline Tollgates.

While all necessary measures have been implemented to minimize disruption, delays are expected, especially during peak periods. ZINARA expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Last year, ZINARA allocated ZWL$14 billion for the upgrade of six tollgates nationwide. The tollgates earmarked for upgrading include Skyline, located approximately 18 kilometers along the Harare-Masvingo road, Dema (along Chitungwiza-Wedza highway), Esigodini (Bulawayo-Beitbridge road), Mupfurudzi (Bindura-Mt Darwin road), Lion’s Den (near Chinhoyi), and Flamingo (in Gweru).