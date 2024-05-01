Suggestions

Madzibaba Ishmael Arrested Again for Murder

May 1, 2024
ZIMBABWE |Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) is facing new murder charges. He was back at the Norton Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forcing a pregnant mother to abort, resulting to complications which led to her death. it is reported that Ishmael went on to bury her body at his shrine. In addition, the “prophet” faced charges of five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor,” after the State argued that he impregnated all of them. The youngest victim being 13 years. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Madzibaba Ishmael and two other culprits currently at large agreed to terminate an identified woman’s pregnancy leading to her death.

Last week, Apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa was granted $1000 bail under strict conditions after spending two months in custody.

As part of his bail conditions, he is prohibited from conducting any services or presiding over church gatherings. Chokurongerwa and his seven co-accused are facing charges under the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

Initially denied bail by Norton magistrate Ms Christine Nyandoro due to concerns of potential interference with State witnesses, Chokurongerwa successfully appealed for bail at a higher court.

While granting bail, the court stipulated that Chokurongerwa must refrain from organizing church gatherings. Additionally, he was ordered to reside at a specified address, refrain from interfering with witnesses, and report to the police three times a week until the case concludes.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s co-accused are members of the Johane Masowe, Gore Jena Penyera Nyika sect, namely Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53), all represented by lawyer Ms Purity Chikanganise.

The arrests stem from allegations that the eight conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without proper burial orders. Additionally, they are accused of neglecting and exposing children living at the church’s Nyabira compound, resulting in unnecessary suffering.

Police raids on the farm led to the rescue of 251 children, 246 of whom lacked birth certificates. Furthermore, investigators discovered 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine, including nine adults and seven children.

