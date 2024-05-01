Last week, Apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa was granted $1000 bail under strict conditions after spending two months in custody.

As part of his bail conditions, he is prohibited from conducting any services or presiding over church gatherings. Chokurongerwa and his seven co-accused are facing charges under the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

Initially denied bail by Norton magistrate Ms Christine Nyandoro due to concerns of potential interference with State witnesses, Chokurongerwa successfully appealed for bail at a higher court.

While granting bail, the court stipulated that Chokurongerwa must refrain from organizing church gatherings. Additionally, he was ordered to reside at a specified address, refrain from interfering with witnesses, and report to the police three times a week until the case concludes.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s co-accused are members of the Johane Masowe, Gore Jena Penyera Nyika sect, namely Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53), all represented by lawyer Ms Purity Chikanganise.

The arrests stem from allegations that the eight conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without proper burial orders. Additionally, they are accused of neglecting and exposing children living at the church’s Nyabira compound, resulting in unnecessary suffering.

Police raids on the farm led to the rescue of 251 children, 246 of whom lacked birth certificates. Furthermore, investigators discovered 16 graves near Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine, including nine adults and seven children.