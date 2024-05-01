ZIMBABWE |Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa (56) is facing new murder charges. He was back at the Norton Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forcing a pregnant mother to abort, resulting to complications which led to her death. it is reported that Ishmael went on to bury her body at his shrine. In addition, the “prophet” faced charges of five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor,” after the State argued that he impregnated all of them. The youngest victim being 13 years. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Madzibaba Ishmael and two other culprits currently at large agreed to terminate an identified woman’s pregnancy leading to her death.
