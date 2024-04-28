Zimbabwe’s Makarawu Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics with Record-Breaking 200m Performance

United States-based sprinter Tapiwa Makarawu has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics with an impressive 200m performance at the Corky Crofoot Meet in Texas. Makarawu, who competes for New Mexico Junior College, clocked a time of 19.93 seconds, well within the Olympic qualifying range of 20.16 seconds. This performance also set a new national record, breaking the previous one set by Brian Dzingai in 2004.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president Tendayi Tagara expressed his delight at Makarawu’s achievement, saying he had long believed in the young sprinter’s potential. “Brilliant!” he said. “I knew it and I have been saying for some time now that Zimbabwe is not going to the Olympics without a sprinter.”

Makarawu’s performance came during a day of success for Zimbabwe’s U.S.-based athletes. Donald Chiyangwa also won the 400m race with a time of 45.47 seconds. Despite the other strong showings, it was Makarawu who stole the spotlight by qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Tagara noted that Makarawu has been showing promise over the past few months, transitioning from a successful indoor season to a strong outdoor performance. He praised the 23-year-old sprinter’s work ethic, saying, “He is one of the nicest kids you will ever meet, but a total beast once on the track.”

Makarawu joins long-distance runner Isaac Mpofu among the small contingent of Zimbabwean athletes who have so far qualified for the Olympics. The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) is hopeful that more athletes will join them, with sprinter Makanakaishe Charamba, triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya, triathlete Andy Kuipers, and swimmer Liam Davis among those expected to qualify.

ZOC’s marketing and communications officer, Chido Lisa Manuwa, said, “As the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, we are very happy and proud of Tapiwa Makarawu as Team Zimbabwe is getting bigger and starting to take shape. We will continue to monitor all of our athletes locally and around the globe to see in what way we can help them also qualify.”

With Makarawu’s record-breaking performance and qualification, the stage is set for Zimbabwe to make a significant impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics.