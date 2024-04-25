Mnangagwa’s Cabinet Reshuffle: New Appointments and Reassignments

President Mnangagwa has reassigned three Cabinet Ministers and appointed two Deputy Ministers, as announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya on Wednesday.

The reassignments and appointments take immediate effect, in accordance with Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Minister Winston Chitando returns to the Mines and Mining Development Ministry, succeeding Minister Zhemu Soda, who now heads the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities. Minister Daniel Garwe moves from National Housing and Social Amenities to lead the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Musa Ncube, legislator for Tsholotsho South, assumes the role of Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, while Cde Headman Moyo becomes Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi transitions to Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development from her previous role in National Housing and Social Amenities.