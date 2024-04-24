Armed Robbery in Harare Leaves Residents on Edge

A group of seven armed robbers struck a home in Borrowdale West, Harare, on Monday, 22 April, escaping with seven cellphones, a laptop, and a car. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident on Wednesday, stating that the suspects were heavily armed with four pistols, two machetes, and two crowbars.

The robbers began their assault by attacking a security guard on duty before breaking into the house and assaulting the occupant. The ZRP stated, “Seven unknown suspects who were armed with four pistols, two machetes, and two crowbars attacked a security guard who was on duty before breaking into the house where they attacked the occupant. The suspects ransacked the house and stole seven cellphones and a laptop before loading the loot into the victim’s white Toyota Hilux vehicle registration number AGA 8344 and driving away.”

The police are currently investigating the case, and the suspects remain at large. Authorities are appealing for any information that could lead to the suspects’ capture.

In a related incident, the ZRP also reported a separate armed robbery that occurred at Chakohwa Business Centre, Chimanimani, on the same day. Three suspects armed with firearms reportedly broke into a cottage and attacked two occupants. They then force-marched one of the victims to a nearby shop, where they stole US$30,000.

The rise in violent crimes, including armed robbery and murder, has caused significant concern among Zimbabwe’s citizens. In 2022, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga acknowledged the growing trend of violent crimes, instilling fear and despair among the populace. These crimes often target individuals, businesses, and organizations known to hold substantial cash on their premises.

In response to the alarming increase in gun-related crimes, police are intensifying their efforts to curb these activities. However, churches, service stations, and banks remain frequent targets, with some incidents believed to involve inside information.

As investigations continue, the police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could assist in apprehending the suspects involved in these robberies.