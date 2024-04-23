ZANU PF’s Chiwenga Criticizes Chamisa, Calls for Political Maturity

ZANU PF’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has taken aim at former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, questioning his political maturity and urging him to work collaboratively with others. Chiwenga’s comments come amid ongoing turmoil within Zimbabwe’s opposition parties following Chamisa’s abrupt exit from the CCC in January.

Addressing a rally at Chikurubi Damview on Sunday, Chiwenga openly criticized Chamisa, highlighting his seeming unwillingness to cooperate with others in the political arena. “He came with CCC and said ‘Mukomana Ngapinde achipinda kupi? His job is to herd cattle. I’m not saying he should herd cattle, but I’m saying he should grow up and work with others,” Chiwenga stated.

Chamisa’s sudden departure from the CCC, which he co-founded just two years ago, has left Zimbabwe’s opposition in disarray. Reports indicate that the party has fragmented into four factions, each seeking to secure state funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11]. The instability has led to a perception that the opposition is currently too weak to effectively challenge ZANU PF.

Political observers point to Chamisa’s move to sideline key figures such as Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, and Thokozani Khupe as a significant factor contributing to the fragmentation of the CCC. His decision to operate the party without a formal structure is also believed to have paved the way for Sengezo Tshabangu to take control, further weakening the opposition’s cohesion.

The turbulence within the opposition has prompted concerns about the future of political balance in Zimbabwe. As some factions push for change, others are dealing with internal strife, leaving ZANU PF relatively unchallenged. In light of these events, some ruling party members are reportedly advocating for the removal of presidential term limits, potentially allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to pursue a third term.

Chiwenga’s remarks underscore ZANU PF’s stance on political cooperation and teamwork, while also highlighting the party’s ongoing consolidation of power. With the opposition struggling to find its footing, ZANU PF’s dominance appears secure for the foreseeable future.