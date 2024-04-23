Fastjet Zimbabwe Embraces Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) Currency for Flight Bookings

In a significant development for the newly-introduced local currency, low-cost airline Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced that travelers can now use the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency to pay for their flight tickets. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced the new currency to the market on April 5, with various businesses, including supermarkets and service providers like Bulawayo City Council, swiftly embracing it.

Taking to its social media platforms, the airline, which operates routes to and from Johannesburg in South Africa, as well as domestic routes from Harare to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, shared the news. “Have you heard today’s news? We now accept ZiG payments for your travel. Book now via the Fastjet app,” Fastjet announced.