Bus Industry Pioneer, Philip Murombe, Dies

Philip Murombe (Chivero), one of the trailblazers in Zimbabwe’s bus industry, passed away in Harare on Thursday after battling a prolonged illness. Aged 76, he leaves behind a wife and 15 children. In 1945, Murombe ventured into the bus business, acquiring his first bus. He managed the operation until 1951, when he entrusted the expanding fleet’s management to Edwards Rutendo, a long time friend.

Rutendo, described him as “a remarkable individual, known for his humour, sensitivity, and lack of resentment.” Mbare Councillor John Chiweshe, who had a longstanding relationship with Philip Murombe, remembered him as a source of wisdom and guidance.

At his funeral in the Chimbwanda farming area, nearly 3,000 people gathered to pay their respects, according to Charles Ndlovu.

Murombe’s passing occurred three weeks after his return from England, where his children had arranged for medical treatment. His children’s efforts to seek medical assistance abroad underscore the importance of caring for elderly parents.

The legacy of pioneers like Cde Murombe should be cherished and honoured, as they have made significant contributions to society. Cde Murombe’s willingness to entrust his business and fleet to a trusted friend exemplifies the importance of knowing when to pass on one’s legacy.