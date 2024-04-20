Highlanders Face Chicken Inn in a High-Stakes Bulawayo Derby

This weekend, Barbourfields Stadium is the stage for a major event in Zimbabwe’s Premier Soccer League as Highlanders FC, known locally as Bosso, take on Chicken Inn. The match promises to be a heated contest with significant implications for the league standings, as Highlanders look to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

Bosso’s coach, Kelvin Kaindu, took a cautious approach in the recent Independence Cup final, resting key players to mitigate fatigue. This decision reflects the team’s focus on maintaining top form for league matches, particularly ahead of such a crucial derby. Despite a full squad travelling to Buhera for the Uhuru Cup, Kaindu opted not to field his regular players, a move that underscored the importance of keeping the team fresh and injury-free.

“We had to adjust our approach for the last game against Dynamos in the Independence Cup final. We utilized a different lineup to preserve our key players for the league challenges,” said Kaindu. Fortunately for Bosso, the team emerged from the match without any major injuries, though some players experienced minor knocks.

The weekend’s fixtures are critical for the league’s dynamics. While Highlanders aim to consolidate their top spot, Chicken Inn, sitting fourth on the log, are keen to close the gap. The GameCocks recently secured a win against Green Fuel, adding momentum to their campaign.

Simultaneously, across town at Luveve Stadium, the league’s second-placed team, Simba Bhora, will face the unpredictable Bulawayo Chiefs, adding another layer of excitement to the football weekend in Bulawayo.

Other notable fixtures include defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars travelling to play Hwange at the Colliery, and Dynamos looking to build on their Independence Cup victory with a league win against TelOne at Rufaro Stadium.

As football fans in Bulawayo and across Zimbabwe gear up for a weekend full of action, all eyes will be on Barbourfields to see if Highlanders can continue their impressive league form or if Chicken Inn will rise to the occasion and upset the leaders in their own backyard.