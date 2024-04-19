Victoria Falls Hosts Wedding Planners Congress, Rainforest Area Temporarily Closed

Situated in western Zimbabwe within Matabeleland North, Victoria Falls stands as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and serves as the country’s premier tourism hub, offering a plethora of activities and hospitality.

The distinctive conference commenced on Monday with an event in the Rainforest before transitioning to the Kingdom Hotel Grounds, exclusively reserved for the three-day affair.

Organized by Q n A International and RSVP Weddings and Events, this marks the 10th edition of the DWP Congress, with a local event planner serving as the host. Previous editions were held across different continents, but Zimbabwe marks the first African host, drawing attendees from over 70 countries.

Ms. Tapiwa Mukoti, founder of RSVP Weddings and Events, expressed excitement over hosting the congress in Africa for the first time, emphasizing the significance of showcasing Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls as premier destinations in the global wedding industry.

Delegates, including event managers and planners, not only put Victoria Falls on the world stage but also serve as potential tourism ambassadors after experiencing the local offerings in activities, nature, cuisine, and culture.

The congress aims to promote Zimbabwe as a wedding destination, facilitate networking among event planners, and establish global clientele. Collaboration between wedding planners and hoteliers is crucial, considering the accommodation needs of wedding guests.

Mr. Sidh NC, director of Q n A International, praised Zimbabwe’s hospitality and highlighted Victoria Falls’ potential to attract international weddings, expressing hope for increased business opportunities in the future.

Attendees, such as Ms. Josephine Baah from the United States and Mr. Ali Bakhtiar from the United Arab Emirates, lauded the experience in Victoria Falls, emphasizing the beauty of Zimbabwe and the warmth of its people. They expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations to bring weddings to the country.

Mr. Keven Lee from the USA pledged to become an ambassador for Zimbabwe tourism, enchanted by the stunning beauty of Victoria Falls and the delightful weather, indicating a willingness to return with friends for future weddings.