Deceptive Rent-to-Buy Scheme Preys on Aspiring Owners

A well-orchestrated fake rent-to-buy vehicle scam has recently emerged in Zimbabwe, leaving a trail of victims among individuals aspiring to own personal cars in recent months. Suspected to operate from Beitbridge, Musina, or Harare, the scammers utilize multiple mobile phone numbers to execute their deceptive plans, preying on unsuspecting buyers.

Under the guise of offering zero deposit car ownership opportunities, the scammers request administration fees and fuel costs ranging between US$250 to US$300 for vehicle delivery. Their deceptive advertisements proliferate on social media platforms like WhatsApp groups and Facebook, enticing victims with promises of convenient instalment plans and minimal upfront costs.

Once payment is made, communication ceases, leaving victims stranded with no recourse. Many individuals, including those from overseas, have fallen victim to these rent-to-buy schemes, seeking to purchase cars for their loved ones in Zimbabwe.

Despite the convincing nature of the advertisements, careful scrutiny reveals tell-tale signs of deception, such as grammatical errors and inconsistencies. The scammers may exploit modern mobile applications to target potential victims, utilizing tactics like verifying names and manipulating search engines for credibility.

Efforts to expose and combat these fraudsters have been undertaken, with warnings circulated on social media and cautionary messages shared by concerned citizens and legal professionals. However, the prevalence of these scams continues to affect unsuspecting buyers, highlighting the need for vigilance and skepticism when engaging in online transactions.