Zimbabwe Defence Forces Members Perish In Road Accident

A tragic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road claimed the lives of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and left several others injured. The incident, which occurred at the 180 km peg near Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province on Tuesday, involved a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations, and International Affairs, released a statement confirming the details of the accident. He disclosed that the ZDF lost three officers and a non-commissioned member in the collision.

The accident transpired when a vehicle carrying ZDF officers, en-route to Kadoma, attempted to overtake another vehicle. In doing so, it veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5 traveling towards Kwekwe.

Brig Gen Chipwere expressed deep sorrow, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces announces the death of a general officer, two field officers, and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident which occurred on April 16, 2024.” He identified the deceased as Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa.

Furthermore, he revealed that passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries of varying degrees and are currently receiving treatment at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals. Investigations into the accident are ongoing, with more information expected to be provided in due course.

Additionally, the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, expressed mourning for the loss of the four ZDF members and extended condolences to their families and the nation. She remarked on the unfortunate timing of the accident, occurring as the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence. The Minister emphasized solidarity with the President and the nation during this period of grief and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.