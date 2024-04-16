Mr Ibu To Be Buried Three Months After His Death

The burial arrangements for the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, fondly known as Mr Ibu, have been announced by his family, setting the stage for a grand send-off weeks after his passing. The burial ceremony is slated to commence on Tuesday, June 25, with a high-profile novelty match in honor of the beloved actor, followed by a series of commemorative events leading up to the funeral service on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The decision to delay Mr. Ibu’s burial was disclosed by his elder brother, Sunday Okafor, who emphasized the intention to accord the actor a heroic send-off. In a statement jointly signed by the family and the burial committee members, it was revealed that Mr. Ibu would be laid to rest in his hometown of Amuri, located in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The elaborate five-day burial ceremony is a testament to Mr Ibu’s enduring legacy in the Nigerian film industry. It is set to include a high-profile novelty match, a candlelight procession, and live entertainment during the “Mr Ibu’s Night” event on Wednesday, June 26. Additionally, a Christian wake will be held at Mr. Ibu’s compound on Thursday, June 27, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and share cherished memories of the iconic actor.

The funeral service on June 28 will serve as a final farewell to Mr Ibu, honoring his significant contributions to the Nigerian film industry. The ceremonies will culminate on Sunday, June 30, with a church thanksgiving service, inviting well-wishers to gather and express gratitude for Mr Ibu’s life.

Mr Ibu’s passing on March 2, 2024, marked the end of an era in Nollywood. Despite being hospitalized since September 2023, his enduring legacy as a beloved actor remains unparalleled. Notably, the delay in his burial, a common practice in Nigerian culture, is attributed to various factors, including cultural, religious, and socio-environmental considerations.