Veteran Comic Actor John Okafor, Famously Known as Mr. Ibu, Dies at 62

The entertainment world is in mourning following the death of John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu, at the age of 62. The renowned Nigerian comic actor’s passing was confirmed at Evercare Hospital, according to close family sources. Mr. Ibu, celebrated for his contribution to the film industry through his memorable roles and unique humor, leaves behind a legacy of laughter and a significant void in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike.

Tributes have poured in on X, where fans reminisce about the late actor’s remarkable career and the joy he brought to screens across Nigeria and beyond. His ability to infuse humor into everyday situations made him a household name and a pivotal figure in Nollywood’s comedic scene.

Mr. Ibu’s health had been a concern in recent years, with the actor facing a series of medical challenges that ultimately led to the amputation of his leg. His health struggles, which saw him undergoing multiple surgeries, had been a matter of public concern, with his absence from the public eye fueling speculation about his condition. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had, in December 2023, highlighted the severity of his situation, revealing that Mr. Ibu was barely able to speak and had undergone a leg amputation, urging the public to keep him in their prayers.

Adding to his health woes, Mr. Ibu had openly spoken about the personal threats he faced, revealing a harrowing account of being targeted by individuals within his community. He recounted alarming instances of poisoning, attributed to jealousy over his success, including a shocking claim in 2019 that his domestic staff had been bribed to poison him. In May 2022, he disclosed another poisoning attempt, marking it as the third time he believed he was targeted, casting a shadow over his glittering career with these sinister undertones.

The loss of Mr. Ibu is not just the passing of a comedic talent but the end of an era for Nollywood. His enduring spirit, despite his personal and health challenges, and his commitment to entertaining millions will be remembered fondly. As the film industry and his fans worldwide come to terms with his departure, Mr. Ibu’s legacy of laughter, resilience, and unmatched talent will undoubtedly live on, ensuring his place in the annals of Nigerian entertainment history is forever secured.