Harare Mayor Apologizes for Fatal CBD Building Collapse

Harare’s Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, expressed deep concern over the state of several buildings in the capital, highlighting their hazardous conditions and the looming threat of closure due to their dilapidation. His remarks came in the wake of a tragic incident wherein a building collapsed on Chinhoyi Street in the central business district (CBD), resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

Following his inspection of the collapsed building, Mayor Mafume conveyed his apologies and sorrow for the unfortunate incident. He lamented the tragedy and emphasized the recent notice issued regarding the precarious state of buildings in the city. Mafume pledged to undertake thorough inspections of such structures and take necessary measures, including closures where warranted. Moreover, he stressed the importance of implementing timelines for building revamps to prevent future calamities of this nature.

The victim of the collapse, Yolanda Hodzi, an adult female from Maridale, Norton, was identified by her next of kin, according to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). Additionally, Nyathi reported damage to three vehicles parked in front of the collapsed building—a Mazda 323 (registration number AAW 5934), a Toyota Probox (registration number AGE 8052), and a Toyota Spade (registration number AGN 6805).

Meanwhile, the City of Harare had issued a stern 14-day ultimatum to all property owners and occupants of CBD buildings, demanding renewal or regeneration through repairs, refurbishments, or repainting. The Town Clerk, Hosiah Chisango, reiterated the council’s commitment to taking decisive action against those failing to comply with this directive. The incident underscores the pressing need for proactive measures to address the deteriorating infrastructure in Harare’s CBD, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors alike.