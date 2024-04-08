Ex-Army Chief Appointed Ambassador to DRC in Recent Diplomatic Reshuffle

Lt. General David Sigauke, the former commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), has been appointed as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to an announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in an Extraordinary Government Gazette issued last Friday. The appointment marks a significant transition for Sigauke, who retired last year and passed the baton to Lt. General Anselem Sanyatwe.

The announcement also included the appointment of deputy Clerk of Parliament Helen Bangawe Dingani as ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, and Visitor Jerry Mutume as Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. These appointments were communicated by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, through the publication, in compliance with relevant constitutional provisions.

The official statement read, “It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President, in terms of Section 110 (2) (i) as read with Section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Lt. General David Sigauke as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Ms. Helen Bangawe Dingani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, and Mr. Visitor Jerry Mutume Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea,” as outlined in General Notices 432A, 432B, and 432C of 2024, respectively.

Sigauke’s tenure as the army commander began in 2021 after his promotion following the demise of his predecessor, Lt. General Edzai Chimonyo, a national hero. Before Dingani’s recent appointment, she had served as the deputy Clerk of Parliament and had previously held the position of deputy clerk at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP). These appointments signal a strategic diplomatic move for Zimbabwe, reflecting its commitment to enhancing relations with key African nations.