Harare Robbery Suspect Dies After Police Confrontation

Harare, Zimbabwe – A suspect linked to the robbery at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare, has died following a confrontation with police, after a shootout that led to his fatal shooting.

Blessing Sumbani Sithole, 49, was identified as part of a group that stole US$720,676.00, ZAR 10,500.00, and Euro 120.00 in cash, along with a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol and three laptops on April 4. The confrontation occurred along the Manyame River, Southlea Park, when Sithole allegedly attempted to retrieve a hidden weapon.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided details of the incident: “Upon arrival at the scene, Sithole picked the pistol from a shrub and cocked it before aiming at detectives. This forced our officers to take necessary action, resulting in Sithole being shot.”

Following a tip-off, detectives apprehended Sithole in Makondo Extension, Chiredzi, where he was found with a 0.38 Special Revolver, seven rounds of ammunition, and a Toyota Probox vehicle, purportedly bought with his share of the stolen money.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the police’s commitment to justice and human rights: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police fully subscribes to human rights tenets and will respond appropriately to incidents as determined by the prevailing situation. We urge those involved in criminal activities to comply with police orders to avoid unnecessary confrontations.”

Nyathi also acknowledged the vital role of the community in aiding police efforts: “The cooperation from the public has been instrumental in our ability to solve crimes. We encourage everyone to continue providing information that can help in our fight against crime.”

The incident has prompted the police to urge individuals involved in or aware of criminal activities to report to the National Complaints Desk or the nearest police station, underscoring the importance of community collaboration in ensuring safety and security across Zimbabwe.