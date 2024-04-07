Bulawayo City Council Mandates 40% of Land for Flats and Townhouses

The Bulawayo City Council has implemented a new directive stating that all layout plans within the city must designate 40 percent of land for the development of flats and townhouses, aiming to achieve densification. This directive, which aligns with the city’s broader Master Plan, aims to address housing shortages by producing 3,000 stands annually over the next five years.

According to Nesisa Mpofu, the council’s corporate communications manager, this directive emphasizes the council’s commitment to urban planning guided by zoning regulations and detailed layout plans outlined in the Master Plan. The goal is to ensure that future developments contribute to the densification of the city, creating more efficient land use and infrastructure utilisation.

Mrs. Mpofu further emphasizes that in addition to flats and townhouses, the council is also encouraging the establishment of terraced houses, particularly in high-density areas. Terraced housing, characterized by uniform homes built in a continuous line, offers a viable solution to housing shortages, especially in densely populated urban areas.

The choice between flats, terraced housing, or townhouses is influenced by various factors, including cost, location, and infrastructure availability. The council aims to address the housing backlog, which currently exceeds 150,000, by promoting diverse housing options that cater to the needs of different segments of the population.

To expedite stand development and address the housing backlog, the council has adopted a collaborative approach with private developers. Under this arrangement, developers receive financing and equipment from the council to service stands, with the expectation that they will recoup their investment from stand sales. This innovative approach has yielded positive results, with the council commissioning numerous stands last year.

Regarding housing developments outside the city’s boundaries, Mrs. Mpofu clarified that these fall under the jurisdiction of other local authorities. However, she emphasized that the incorporation of such developments into Bulawayo should be voluntary, leaving the decision to the respective local authorities.

Overall, the Bulawayo City Council’s new directive underscores its proactive approach to urban planning and housing development, aiming to address housing shortages and promote sustainable urban growth in the city.