SADC Elects Temba Mliswa as Chairperson to Lead Anti-Corruption Efforts

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson and ex-Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, clinched the inaugural Chairperson position of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Chapter of the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) during an APNAC conference in Lusaka, Zambia, on Thursday.

Mliswa shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the historic opportunity. “I’ve been elected as the first Chairperson for the APNAC SADC Chapter for the next four years. This signifies a significant moment in history, and I’m deeply honoured by this recognition of my dedication and efforts,” he stated.

Temba Mliswa acknowledged the support he received and extended appreciation to those who entrusted him with leadership responsibilities, attributing his success to his ancestors and the divine. He emphasized the impact of his contributions at the local political level, underscoring the importance of recognition.

Transitioning into his role as a village headman, Mliswa credited the Parliament of Zimbabwe and Speaker Jacob Mudenda for their guidance and support in nurturing MPs like himself. He commended African legislators for uniting against corruption and stressed the necessity of establishing anti-corruption units in government offices.

The conference aimed to elect the APNAC SADC Executive Committee in line with previous resolutions. As the new Chairperson, Mliswa emphasized the commitment required from members to combat corruption at national and regional levels, urging former Zimbabwean parliamentarians to join APNAC in this critical mission.

Key attendees included Zambian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Hon. Chisangano, APNAC President and Benin National Assembly Speaker HE Louis Vlavonou, and Mliswa, serving as an APNAC Board member and Chairperson for Mobilization and Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

The Zimbabwean delegation included Chief Chikwaka, the Chairperson; Hon. Mushoriwa, the Secretary-General; Angelina Gutu, a Researcher; and Admore Nyamuramba, an APNAC Committee clerk.