Child’s Body to Be Exhumed at Madzibaba Ishmael Shrine

Authorities in Zimbabwe are poised to exhume the body of a child buried at the shrine of Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa at Lily Farm in Nyabira, spotlighting the activities of a cult in the region. The exhumation, scheduled for this Friday, responds to the plea of Memory Mukanairi, the grieving mother who reported her child was buried without her knowledge.

This will be the second exhumation at the site, coming after the remains of the late Professor Itai Muwati were recovered. Muwati died under enigmatic circumstances, leading to accusations of murder from his brother. He alleged cult members were behind it, following Muwati’s desire to leave due to disagreements over the shrine’s practices.

A significant police presence is expected at the exhumation to deter any interference from cult members, underscoring the case’s sensitivity. This incident has drawn considerable attention, putting a spotlight on the questionable activities within the shrine.

Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa, the cult’s leader, faced court alongside seven followers before High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze on Thursday. The accused, including notable members like Takavengwa Gwenzi and Siribiniyo Chikunire, are charged with violations of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

While bail was denied for Madzibaba Ishmael, his seven co-accused were released pending their trial, set to commence on May 7. Justice Manyangadze critiqued the initial bail denial for the seven by a magistrate, pointing out an oversight in distinguishing between the cult leader and his followers.

The ongoing case highlights the shadowy aspects of religious cults in Zimbabwe, prompting discussions on the legality and ethics of their operations. As the community and observers await further developments, the primary focus remains on securing justice for the victims and averting future tragedies at such shrines.