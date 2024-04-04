Zimbabwe Grants Citizenship to Malawian Descendants

The Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr. Mayiwayo Polepole, commended President Mnangagwa’s administration for its decision to grant citizenship to Malawian descendants origin whose nationality had long been uncertain. Ambassador Polepole expressed gratitude for President Mnangagwa’s leadership, emphasizing the close bilateral ties between Harare and Lilongwe. He made these remarks at State House in Harare during his farewell visit to President Mnangagwa, concluding his three-year tenure.

Polepole highlighted the significance of Zimbabwe’s gesture, acknowledging the Second Republic’s affirmation of Malawian descendants as Zimbabwean citizens. He emphasized the shared identity and mutual interests between Malawi and Zimbabwe, echoing President Mnangagwa’s sentiment that the well-being of one nation affects the other. Polepole highlighted the significance of Zimbabwe’s gesture, acknowledging the Second Republic’s affirmation of Malawian descendants as Zimbabwean citizens. He emphasized the shared identity and mutual interests between Malawi and Zimbabwe, echoing President Mnangagwa’s sentiment that the well-being of one nation affects the other.

Malawi recently implemented dual citizenship, allowing those born to Malawian parents outside the country to acquire citizenship. Many Malawians migrated to Zimbabwe during the era of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, which dissolved in 1963.

Under Zimbabwean law, individuals continuously and lawfully residing in the country for at least a decade are eligible to apply for citizenship. This provision facilitated the regularization of citizenship for many Malawian descendants, resolving years of ambiguity regarding their nationality.

Ambassador Polepole emphasized the growing cooperation between Malawi and Zimbabwe, citing significant bilateral visits and agreements, including joint efforts to promote tourism between Lake Malawi and Victoria Falls.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries continue to strengthen, paving the way for increased collaboration and mutual prosperity.