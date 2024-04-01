Mambo Dhuterere Swindles Church Congregants Out of Promised Residential Stands

Harare | Darlington Mutseta popularly known as Mambo Dhuterere, and his wife have become embroiled in controversy within their church community. Members of the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World have accused the couple of engaging in fraudulent activities, alleging that they have collected significant sums of money since 2023. These funds, ranging from $600 to $3000, were supposedly gathered under the promise of either providing residential stands or offering refunds, leaving many congregants feeling deceived and aggrieved.

Various testimonies from church members paint a picture of broken promises and unfulfilled commitments. One victim expressed their frustration, stating, “Please refund our money as promised.” According to these accounts, Mambo Dhuterere assured congregants of various amenities and assurances, including tarred roads within the proposed area, and residential stands ranging from 600 to 1000 square meters, documented legal ownership of the land, and a commitment to allocate stands upon receipt of an initial deposit. However, as time passed, it became apparent that these assurances were hollow, and the promised benefits failed to materialize.

Reports from individuals who ventured to the purported site of the residential development painted a starkly different picture from what had been promised. Instead of the envisioned tarred roads and spacious plots of land, visitors found small residential stands, with the largest measuring a mere 200 square meters. Moreover, there was no evidence to support the claims of legal ownership or proper documentation, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the venture. Furthermore, inquiries revealed that the Manyame Rural District Council had not granted any mandate for the disposal of the land, raising questions about the legality of the transactions.

Faced with mounting discontent and demands for accountability, the victims are now demanding immediate refunds of their money. Some have even threatened legal action or involving the authorities if their grievances are not addressed promptly. The situation has caused significant unrest within the church community, with trust in Mambo Dhuterere and his wife severely eroded.