U.S. President Proclaims Transgender Day of Visibility Amidst Easter Celebrations

Washington, D.C. – President Biden has declared March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility, drawing attention to the rights and contributions of transgender Americans while some in the nation prepare for Easter Sunday.

The proclamation was issued on March 29, recognising the resilience and achievements of the transgender community, and reaffirming “our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

President Biden expressed pride in his administration’s record on LGBTQI+ issues, including the appointment of transgender leaders, lifting the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, and signing executive orders to bolster civil rights protections. The proclamation also celebrated the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

The announcement highlighted the administration’s dedication to countering violence and discrimination against transgender people, emphasising the ongoing challenges faced by the community, such as proposed legislation seen as hostile to transgender rights, the mental health crisis among transgender youth, and the violence against transgender women of color.

However, the timing of the proclamation alongside Easter weekend has sparked conversations among some Christian groups, who are celebrating one of their most sacred holidays. While many advocate for inclusiveness and support of transgender rights, others voice concern about the overlap of a religious observance with a civil rights observance.

President Biden’s statement affirmed his administration’s work to provide support for transgender youth, including dedicated emergency mental health support and more accessible public services. The President continued to urge Congress to pass the Equality Act, which seeks to establish comprehensive anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQI+ Americans.

The proclamation ended with a message to transgender Americans: “You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”

The White House did not provide a statement on the concurrence of the Transgender Day of Visibility with Easter celebrations. It remains seen how these events will interplay during this weekend’s observances.