Chiwenga’s wife takes over Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, spouse of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Miss Universe Zimbabwe, marking her entry into the realm of beauty pageant leadership.

After a prolonged absence from international competitions, Zimbabwe re-entered the Miss Universe pageant scene with Brooke Jackson representing the nation last year. The organization recently hosted a launch event to unveil the forthcoming edition, where Baloyi-Chiwenga was introduced as the new chairperson.

During the announcement, the new chairperson commended Brooke’s outstanding performance in El Salvador last year. The upcoming second edition, wherein Brooke will pass on her crown to her successor, is slated to commence on April 20. The top 30 contestants will be revealed on May 18, with the grand finale scheduled for May 18.

Baloyi-Chiwenga, a distinguished army colonel, recently tied the knot with Vice-President Chiwenga following his contentious divorce from former model Marry Mubaiwa. Beyond her military career, the 46-year-old runs Style By Minnie, a prestigious boutique chain in Harare.

Known for her intellect, Baloyi-Chiwenga is fluent in multiple languages, including Mandarin, French, and Zulu. She serves as a government linguist and Chinese translator, as well as a Chinese lecturer at the Zimbabwe Staff College and a Mandarin for Business lecturer at the Harare Institute of Technology.

Ironically, Marry Mubaiwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s embattled ex-wife, holds the license for Miss World Zimbabwe. She has faced criticism from industry insiders for allegedly exerting undue influence over the pageant.

Mubaiwa assumed the role of patron of Miss Zim Trust in 2012, succeeding Kiki Divaris. The most recent Miss World Zimbabwe event took place in 2018, with Belinda Potts emerging as the winner.

In 2015, controversy erupted over the involvement of military and Zanu PF officials in the Miss World Zimbabwe pageant. Critics argued that such involvement detracted from the glamour typically associated with beauty contests worldwide.

Mubaiwa is currently facing trial on charges of allegedly attempting to murder Chiwenga while he was undergoing medical treatment in South Africa for undisclosed health issues.