Joao Cancelo Displeased with Manchester City’s Treatment Upon Exit from Premier League Club – ‘Lies Were Told’

Joao Cancelo, once a cornerstone of Manchester City’s defensive line, found himself side-lined and loaned out to Bayern Munich midway through the 2022-2023 season. Following that stint, he embarked on another loan journey to Barcelona. However, his departure from City was not without controversy, as Cancelo now alleges that falsehoods tainted his exit.

In an interview with Portuguese media outlet A Bola, Cancelo refuted reports suggesting his dissatisfaction with playing time relative to teammates Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis. Dismissing these claims as fabrications, Cancelo emphasized his dedication to the team and denied any animosity towards fellow players. “Lies were told,” he declared, expressing disappointment at the portrayal of his tenure at City. Despite feeling slighted, Cancelo reaffirmed his commitment to integrity, asserting, “I am a transparent person, I never lie.”

Reflecting on his departure, Cancelo criticized City’s handling of the situation, feeling undervalued despite his contributions to the club. Recalling a personal ordeal where he played despite being robbed and attacked, Cancelo highlighted his unwavering commitment to the team. Yet, he acknowledged the power dynamics at play, conceding to Guardiola’s influence while maintaining his resolve to uphold the truth.

Looking ahead, Cancelo expressed contentment with his current situation at Barcelona, praising the club’s support and camaraderie. Despite City’s subsequent success, including a treble-winning season, Cancelo harbours no regrets about his decision to depart. He views his move to Barcelona as a testament to prioritizing personal fulfilment over accolades, emphasizing the importance of feeling valued by a club.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has echoed support for Cancelo’s continued presence, signalling a potential permanent transfer or extended loan. Cancelo remains focused on the present, embracing his role with Barcelona and dismissing any lingering regrets from his time at City. As he looks forward, Cancelo remains optimistic about his future and Barcelona’s prospects in the Champions League.