Cape Town International Jazz Festival Makes a Triumphant Return with a Fresh Beat!

The highly anticipated Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is back to set the stages ablaze and rekindle the rhythm that music enthusiasts have long awaited. Departing from its traditional March schedule, this year’s festival is making its grand comeback on May 3 and 4, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Reimagined and revitalized, the festival introduces four stages with new names: Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, and the outdoor stage Topaz. The line-up promises a dazzling showcase featuring both seasoned maestros and rising stars from around the world. Lindsay Rhoda, Head of Talent at CTIJF, hints at an electrifying fusion of heritage and innovation that is bound to captivate local and international audiences.

A stellar line-up of artists, including Matt Bianco (UK), Kokoroko (UK), The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK), Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA), and many more, will grace the stages, delivering a musical experience that pays homage to jazz roots while embracing the exciting future of music.

Adding a fresh dynamic to the festival, the all-new Flavour Junction on the ground floor offers food trucks, bars, and tantalizing treats to keep Festinos fuelled throughout the night. For those seeking a refined dining experience, upscale options await beyond the main stage. The festival also introduces the Howler cashless system for seamless transactions.

Festival organizers, espAfrika, elevate the VIP experience with the revamped Jazz Ensemble, a luxurious lounge featuring a sumptuous buffet and complimentary beverages. Jazz Café offers an alternative experience with complimentary catering and a dedicated cash bar, both utilizing the Howler system.

Back by popular demand, artist masterclasses provide enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to learn from industry experts. The CTIJF promises a dynamic and unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Ticket prices, starting at R950 per night per person for general admission festival tickets, ensure access to Sapphire and Topaz stages. Surcharge tickets apply to Emerald (Rosies) and Ruby (Moses Molelekwa) stages, with a nominal fee of R30 per person per show to manage venue capacity.

General admission tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster starting March 11, 2024. Surcharge tickets for Ruby and Emerald stages will be released later in March. Please note that this is a cashless event.

For more information, visit the official website: www.capetownjazzfest.com/