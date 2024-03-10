Highlanders Off to a Flying Start in Castle Lager PSL 2024 with Victory Over Dynamos

In a highly anticipated Bulawayo derby that set the tone for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, Highlanders FC, under the guidance of returnee coach Kelvin Kaindu, marked a triumphant start by edging their arch-rivals Dynamos 2-1 this Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match, which was a focal point of the league’s opening weekend, lived up to its billing with the stadium packed to the brim, reflecting the magnitude of this encounter. Highlanders, affectionately known as Bosso, quickly adapted to the vibrant atmosphere, asserting their dominance early in the game.

The deadlock was broken in the first half by Melikhaya Ncube, who outpaced Prince Tafiremutsa to put Highlanders in the lead. This early goal set the pace for the match, with Highlanders maintaining their offensive momentum, challenging Dynamos’ defence which appeared disorganised and under pressure.

Dynamos, led by coach Genesis Mangombe, struggled to find their form until the introduction of Keith Madera for Valentine Kadonzvo breathed new life into the team. However, their efforts were met with resilient defense from Highlanders.

In the second half, Bosso continued their assertive play, culminating in Archford Faira exploiting gaps in the Dynamos defence to double Highlanders’ lead. This goal sent fans at the Soweto end of the stadium into jubilation, further cementing the team’s advantage.

Dynamos managed to pull one back through Alexander Mandinyenya, making his debut with a goal that served as a consolation in a match where the absence of Junior Makunike was keenly felt. Despite efforts to rally back, including the introduction of Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, Dynamos could not penetrate the solid Highlanders’ defence.

Post-match, Coach Kaindu expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, acknowledging the challenge posed by Dynamos. “It was not an easy game,” Kaindu remarked. “The positive takeaway is our victory and the tactical discipline demonstrated by the team, despite spending much of the second half defending.”

On the other side, Mangombe lamented the defensive lapses that cost his team. “We need to address our defensive issues and learn from this encounter. It’s now water under the bridge, and our focus shifts to the next game,” he stated, indicating plans to rejuvenate the squad with new talent.

This victory sets a positive trajectory for Highlanders as they aim to make a significant impact in the 2024 PSL season, while Dynamos are left to regroup and strategize for their upcoming fixtures.