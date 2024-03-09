Grammy Winner Tyla Forced to Halt Tour Due to Injury: Promises Summer Return

Grammy-winning artist Tyla has been compelled to cancel her highly anticipated international tour due to an undisclosed injury. Last month, the South African sensation made history as the youngest recipient of a Grammy award in her home country.

The cancellation affects Tyla’s ambitious two-continent Tyla Tour, initially set to commence in Oslo on March 21. The European leg was poised to take her to major cities such as Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, and Amsterdam, concluding in London on April 1. The North American leg, scheduled to kick off in San Francisco on April 22, included 18 venues across cities like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Toronto, culminating on May 28.

Adding to the disappointment, Tyla was also slated to perform at the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month, sharing the stage with headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat.

In a heartfelt statement to her fans, Tyla expressed gratitude for the transformative journey they had shared over the past year. However, she revealed that she had been silently battling a worsening injury for the past year. Despite seeking medical advice with high hopes, the pain escalated, and the situation became increasingly severe.

Heartbroken by the necessity to make her struggle public, Tyla emphasized the importance of prioritizing her long-term health and safety. Promising her fans a return to the stage in the summer (South African winter), the 22-year-old singer acknowledged the frustration at this critical point in her career.

As she works with her team to craft a spectacular show for her comeback, Tyla assured her North American fans that their tickets would be automatically refunded. For other territories, ticket providers would reach out to attendees with options. Tyla urged fans to keep an eye out for updates on rescheduled dates and additional information.

Despite this setback, Tyla’s self-titled debut album is still on track for release on March 22, featuring anticipated tracks like “Water” and “Truth or Dare.” The singer remains optimistic about her return to the stage, vowing to deliver an unforgettable performance once fully recovered.