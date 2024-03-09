Drake Loses Big: $600,000 Down the Drain in Joshua vs. Ngannou Fight

Renowned rapper Drake faced a significant setback in his penchant for high-stakes bets, losing a staggering $600,000 on the Anthony Joshua versus Francis Ngannou heavyweight clash. Despite initially gaining notoriety for his bold wagers two years ago, Drake’s recent six-figure gamble on former UFC champion Ngannou ended in disappointment, as Joshua secured a knockout victory.

Had Ngannou emerged victorious, Drake stood to gain just under $2 million. Joshua’s dominance in the opening round, where he successfully knocked down Ngannou with a powerful right hand, set the tone for the fight. Although Ngannou managed to regain his composure and rise to his feet, he faced another knockdown in the subsequent round from the same devastating shot. Joshua ultimately sealed the match with a thunderous right hand that left Ngannou unconscious.

In reflection, Joshua acknowledged the challenges of staying focused on the path to championship glory and commended Ngannou as an inspiration and formidable champion. Despite the loss, Joshua encouraged Ngannou to continue in boxing, emphasizing dedication as the key to a successful journey in the sport.

Drake’s history of high-stakes betting includes a notable win last year when he placed a bet on YouTube boxer Logan Paul to defeat Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. This wager resulted in a $1.3 million windfall for the rapper after Danis was disqualified in the final round for attempting to choke Paul unconscious, sparking a chaotic brawl in the ring.

However, Drake’s luck took a turn just a month before that victorious bet when he missed out on a $920,000 pay-out. His support for Israel Adesanya to secure a knockout victory over Sean Strickland in their UFC middleweight title clash was thwarted, as Strickland emerged victorious on points in a surprising upset. Despite the ups and downs of his betting ventures, Drake remains undeterred, expressing gratitude for his team and a continuous commitment to learning and evolving in the ever-unpredictable world of heavyweight boxing.