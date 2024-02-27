Moreblessing Ali to Be Laid to Rest This Saturday in Chitungwiza, Announces Sikhala

In a somber testament to the enduring spirit of resistance and the heavy toll of political violence, the community and members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are poised to finally lay to rest Moreblessing Ali, two years after her tragic and gruesome murder. Ali, a fervent CCC activist, fell victim to a brutal killing by Pias Jamba, a member of the opposing Zanu PF party, in a stark reminder of the volatile political climate in Zimbabwe.

The burial, slated for this Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the serene Zororo Cemetery at 12:30 pm, comes after a prolonged period of mourning and advocacy by Ali’s family, friends, and political allies. The delay was marked by a steadfast commitment to having Job Sikhala, Ali’s lawyer and a prominent figure in the fight against political violence, present for the burial. Sikhala, who was arrested following Ali’s murder on charges of inciting violence, spent 595 days in prison, a testament to the fraught path of seeking justice in an environment rife with political tension.

“I announce the burial of our heroine Moreblessing Ali on Saturday, the 2nd of March 2024, at Zororo Cemetery at 12:30 pm. All friends, relatives, and colleagues are invited to this memorable event. We are bringing closure to this sad chapter in our country,” stated Sikhala on X, his message echoing the collective yearning for closure among those who championed Ali’s cause and legacy.

The decision to keep Ali’s remains in the mortuary since July 2022 was driven by more than the wish for Sikhala’s presence; it was a powerful statement on the need for dignity, respect, and unity in the face of adversity. Ali’s murder, particularly the brutal manner in which her dismembered body was discovered in a disused well at Jamba’s mother’s homestead in Nyatsime, has become a rallying cry for all those who oppose political violence and advocate for democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe.

Ali’s work with the CCC, a party that has stood in opposition to Zanu PF’s longstanding rule, highlighted her as a beacon of hope and resilience. Her death not only robbed her family and friends of a beloved figure but also the nation of a passionate advocate for change and justice. The impending burial service is anticipated not just as a moment to grieve but as an occasion for reflection on the values Ali embodied: courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to social justice.

As the community gathers to bid farewell to Moreblessing Ali, the event is set against the backdrop of a nation grappling with the deep scars left by political strife. This burial serves as a poignant reminder of the personal losses behind the headlines of political conflict. It’s a call to action for peace, reform, and the safeguarding of human rights in Zimbabwe.

In remembering Ali, those gathered and those watching from afar are reminded of the cost of silence in the face of injustice. Her burial, long awaited and deeply significant, offers a moment for collective mourning and a renewed commitment to the ideals she fought for. As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its complex political landscape, the memory of Moreblessing Ali stands as a beacon for all those seeking a more just, equitable, and peaceful future.