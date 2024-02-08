Job Sikhala Exits CCC, Critiques Party’s Role in Zimbabwe’s Democracy

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a significant political development on Thursday, February 8, former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, announced his departure from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), labeling the opposition party as a “carcass” during a press conference in Harare. Sikhala’s exit marks another blow to the CCC, following closely on the heels of the departure of the party’s founding leader, Nelson Chamisa, who left the party citing concerns of infiltration by ZANU PF operatives.

Sikhala, who has been a vocal critic of the ruling party and a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s opposition politics, expressed disillusionment with the CCC’s ability to drive democratic change in the country. He emphasized the importance of a people-driven and owned democratic struggle, stating, “The mass democratic struggle is people-driven and owned. Every struggle waged throughout the world has succeeded when people own it. The masses must own the next decisive stage of our struggle.”

Despite the risks to his own safety, Sikhala remains committed to the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe. “Whether I will be there with you or not, as my enemies have not shelved their plan to assassinate me for the sins best known to themselves, this process must proceed uninhibited to finality,” he declared, highlighting the severe political repression faced by opposition figures in Zimbabwe.

Sikhala’s departure from the CCC is seen by many as a call to action for the Zimbabwean populace to rise against tyranny and fight for their freedom, dignity, and prosperity without relying solely on political parties. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly the lack of resources, but maintained that the people’s resolve would carry them through this crucial phase of their history.

The former MP’s announcement comes after a turbulent period in his political career, including a recent stint in pre-trial detention lasting 595 days on charges of inciting public violence. Furthermore, Sikhala was convicted on Wednesday by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state, with sentencing scheduled for February 16.

As the CCC faces internal challenges and defections from key members, the political landscape in Zimbabwe remains fraught with uncertainty. Sikhala’s move and his critique of the CCC as a “carcass” have sparked discussions about the future of opposition politics and the broader democratic movement in the country.