Zimbabwe to Break Ground on 720MW Power Plant in Hwange

Zimbabwe will begin construction of a 720-megawatt power plant in Hwange next week, as the country pushes to achieve energy self-sufficiency and end persistent power cuts.

The Titan Power Plant Project, resulting from agreements signed during President Mnangagwa’s China visit in September, marks a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s energy strategy.

“We’re moving the risk of energy supply from the government to large companies themselves,” ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman Dr Sydney Gata said. The state power utility aims to eliminate load-shedding by 2025.

Seven private power producers are set to unveil projects totalling over 1,000MW alongside the Titan plant groundbreaking on December 2, targeting major industrial users, particularly in mining.

The strategy mirrors Zimbabwe’s successful fuel sector reforms, where allowing private imports ended shortages. “When they decided we are no longer going to be importing fuel for you, you noticed how queues evaporated overnight,” Dr Gata said.

ZESA aims to achieve universal electricity access by 2030.